    Fairchild tankers provide aeromedical evacuation across Pacific

    UNITED STATES

    11.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild Airmen and KC-135 Stratotankers supported an aeromedical evacuation that spanned over 15,000 miles to bring sick and injured service members and their families back to the U.S. for higher medical care.

    Date Taken: 11.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 14:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 775529
    VIRIN: 201107-F-WH061-887
    Filename: DOD_108091149
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    KC-135
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Fairchild

