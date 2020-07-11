Team Fairchild Airmen and KC-135 Stratotankers supported an aeromedical evacuation that spanned over 15,000 miles to bring sick and injured service members and their families back to the U.S. for higher medical care.
|Date Taken:
|11.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 14:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|775529
|VIRIN:
|201107-F-WH061-887
|Filename:
|DOD_108091149
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fairchild tankers provide aeromedical evacuation across Pacific, by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT