    Fairchild AFB Helping Agencies Tour

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A virtual tour of the different helping agencies Fairchild AFB has to offer its members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775523
    VIRIN: 200806-F-SU234-089
    Filename: DOD_108091057
    Length: 00:12:16
    Location: WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild AFB Helping Agencies Tour, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    92 ARW
    Helping Agencies

