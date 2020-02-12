Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presents From Paratroopers 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.02.2020

    Video by Pvt. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in Presents From Paratroopers on Dec. 2, 2020, Fort Bragg, N.C.. Paratroopers earned their Chilean Jump Wings after they were selected from the toy raffle. (US Army video by Pvt. Vincent A. Levelev)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 14:06
    Category:
    Video ID: 775522
    VIRIN: 201202-A-ID763-431
    Filename: DOD_108091056
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: US

    This work, Presents From Paratroopers 2020, by PFC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    army fort bragg 82nd 82nd airborne division

