Arizona National Guard service members sort and prepare holiday toy donations in Phoenix, Dec. 7, 2020. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response ahead of the holidays. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775521
|VIRIN:
|201207-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108091052
|Length:
|00:03:43
|Location:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG organizes and prepares holiday toy donations, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
