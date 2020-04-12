Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRL Virtual Town Hall December 2020

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Kenneth McNulty 

    AFRL Corporate Communications

    Join us to hear our Commander Brig. Gen. Heather Pringle and Chief MSgt. Kennon D. Arnold speak on the Air Force's 2030 Science and Technology Strategy, COVID-19. Resliency and more.

    #AFResearchLab #TownHall #VirtualTownHall #AF2030

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRL Virtual Town Hall December 2020, by Kenneth McNulty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFRL
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    USSF
    United States Space Force

