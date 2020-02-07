Fairchild's Commander and Command Chief wish everyone a happy and safe Independence Day
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775517
|VIRIN:
|200702-F-SU234-769
|Filename:
|DOD_108091039
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Independence Day, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT