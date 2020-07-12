Marine Minute: CFT Cancelled

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Marine Corps cancels the semi-annual Combat Fitness Test (CFT) for the rest of the calendar year. MARADMIN 731/20 states that CFTs may only be conducted if part of a command screening, part of the program of instruction, needed for reenlistment, or for those who failed the CFT this year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)