Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute: CFT Cancelled

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Marine Corps cancels the semi-annual Combat Fitness Test (CFT) for the rest of the calendar year. MARADMIN 731/20 states that CFTs may only be conducted if part of a command screening, part of the program of instruction, needed for reenlistment, or for those who failed the CFT this year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775514
    VIRIN: 201207-M-JX937-727
    Filename: DOD_108091023
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute: CFT Cancelled, by LCpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Fitness Test
    CFT
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT