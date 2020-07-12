In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the U.S. Marine Corps cancels the semi-annual Combat Fitness Test (CFT) for the rest of the calendar year. MARADMIN 731/20 states that CFTs may only be conducted if part of a command screening, part of the program of instruction, needed for reenlistment, or for those who failed the CFT this year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Mellizza Bonjoc)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775514
|VIRIN:
|201207-M-JX937-727
|Filename:
|DOD_108091023
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: CFT Cancelled, by LCpl Mellizza Bonjoc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT