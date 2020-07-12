Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Business Law with the 75 Innovation Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Maj. Ryan Hignight 

    75th Innovation Command

    MAJ Jennifer Cave, 75th Innovation Command Deputy SJA, explains the legal challenges of business law that the 75IC faces.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775512
    VIRIN: 201207-A-BN725-079
    Filename: DOD_108091006
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Business Law with the 75 Innovation Command, by MAJ Ryan Hignight, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    75IC
    Business Law

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT