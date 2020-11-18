Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fairchild Wingman Day - Nov 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The Fairchild AFB command team kicks off Wingman Day with a reminder of why it's so important.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775510
    VIRIN: 201118-F-SU234-765
    Filename: DOD_108090977
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fairchild Wingman Day - Nov 2020, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Fairchild AFB
    Wingman Day
    92 ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT