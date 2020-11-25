Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkey Fryer Fire Safety

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Gomez 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Team Fairchild's Fire Department shows you a little of what NOT to do when using a turkey fryer and gives tips on how to be safer during the holidays.

    Date Taken: 11.25.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 13:41
    FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Turkey Fryer Fire Safety, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Safety
    Thanksgiving
    Fire Prevention
    Holidays
    92 ARW

