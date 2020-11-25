Team Fairchild's Fire Department shows you a little of what NOT to do when using a turkey fryer and gives tips on how to be safer during the holidays.
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 13:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|775509
|VIRIN:
|201125-F-SU234-545
|Filename:
|DOD_108090976
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Turkey Fryer Fire Safety, by SrA Ryan Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT