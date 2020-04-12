Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Army/Navy Spirit Video

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General, shares a message in advance of the annual Army versus Navy football game. (U.S. Army video by Robert Thomas)

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775505
    VIRIN: 201207-A-A1401-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090939
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: US

    USACE
    Army Navy

