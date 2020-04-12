Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, U.S. Army Chief of Engineers and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General, shares a message in advance of the annual Army versus Navy football game. (U.S. Army video by Robert Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 12:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775505
|VIRIN:
|201207-A-A1401-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108090939
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Army/Navy Spirit Video, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT