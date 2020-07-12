The 375th Air Mobility Wing Base Honor Guard recruits members from various sections and units across Scott Air Force Base, Ill., to perform military funeral honors. Before that, trainees must complete a two-week training class to ensure they are ready to render final honors to deceased military veterans.
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 11:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775489
|VIRIN:
|201207-F-FY024-1002
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108090791
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Train to perfection B-roll, by SrA Solomon Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT