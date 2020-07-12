Train to perfection B-roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, IL, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Solomon Cook 

    375th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 375th Air Mobility Wing Base Honor Guard recruits members from various sections and units across Scott Air Force Base, Ill., to perform military funeral honors. Before that, trainees must complete a two-week training class to ensure they are ready to render final honors to deceased military veterans.

