Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division had the opportunity to participate in Presents From Paratroopers on December 7, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers could donate a toy for a chance to be selected to earn Chilean jump wings. (US Army video by Pfc. Vincent A. Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|775485
|VIRIN:
|201127-A-ID763-269
|Filename:
|DOD_108090720
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Presents From Paratroopers, by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
