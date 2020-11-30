Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Presents From Paratroopers

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Pvt. Vincent Levelev 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division had the opportunity to participate in Presents From Paratroopers on December 7, 2020, Fort Bragg, NC. Paratroopers could donate a toy for a chance to be selected to earn Chilean jump wings. (US Army video by Pfc. Vincent A. Levelev)

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 10:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775485
    VIRIN: 201127-A-ID763-269
    Filename: DOD_108090720
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Presents From Paratroopers, by PV2 Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

