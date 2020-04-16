Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Undaunted

    UNITED STATES

    04.16.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua DuFrane 

    Defense Media Activity - Navy Production

    200416-N-YU716-1001

    Lt. Cmdr. Sumner, a reservist medical officer, shares his story on how he volunteered to go active duty to offer relief to the medical professionals in New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua DuFrane/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 09:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 775481
    VIRIN: 200416-N-YU716-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090678
    Length: 00:02:03
    Location: US

