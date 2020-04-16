video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Cmdr. Sumner, a reservist medical officer, shares his story on how he volunteered to go active duty to offer relief to the medical professionals in New York City during the Covid-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy Video by MC3 Joshua DuFrane/Released)