    Ramstein Tree Lighting Ceremony B-Roll

    RP, GERMANY

    12.04.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andrew Alvarado 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen and families attend a tree lighting ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Dec. 4, 2020. The ceremony represents the unity between Germany and the United States of America.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775478
    VIRIN: 201204-F-TI641-1001
    Filename: DOD_108090581
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: RP, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein Tree Lighting Ceremony B-Roll, by A1C Andrew Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

