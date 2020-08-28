Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Game Shout Out - Camp Lemonnier's Supply Department

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.28.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Natalia Murillo 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti - Sailors attached to the Camp Lemonnier Supply Department send a shout out for the Dec. 12, 2020 Army versus Navy football game, on Aug. 28, 2020. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Natalia Murillo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 07:56
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775470
    VIRIN: 200828-N-RF885-0002
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108090452
    Length: 00:00:04
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Game Shout Out - Camp Lemonnier's Supply Department, by PO2 Natalia Murillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Supply
    Djibouti
    Sports
    Football
    Post Office
    Forward-deployed
    Camp Lemonnier
    Food Services
    Sailor
    USN
    Army
    VICECHINFO
    CHRIMP

