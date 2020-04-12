Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie Holiday Shout-out Louisville, KY

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday shout-out to her family and friends in Louisville, Kentucky.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 07:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775463
    VIRIN: 201204-A-FS762-007
    Filename: DOD_108090391
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie Holiday Shout-out Louisville, KY, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Louisville
    Bagram
    Kentucky
    Holiday Season
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

