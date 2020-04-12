Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday shout-out to her family and friends in Louisville, Kentucky.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 07:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775463
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-FS762-007
|Filename:
|DOD_108090391
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Hometown:
|LOUISVILLE, KY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Cassity Owensarchie Holiday Shout-out Louisville, KY, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT