Maj. Chase Cleveland, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday shout-out to his family and friends in Knoxville, Tennessee.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2020 07:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775462
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-FS762-005
|Filename:
|DOD_108090362
|Length:
|00:00:07
|Location:
|BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF
|Hometown:
|KNOXVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maj. Chase Cleveland Holiday Shout-out Knoxville, TN, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT