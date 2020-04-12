Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Jarrett Holiday Shout-out Williamsport, PA

    BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AFGHANISTAN

    12.04.2020

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Corey Vandiver 

    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Ross Jarrett, currently deployed to Bagram Air Field, Afghanistan with the 10th Mountain Division (LI) Sustainment Brigade, sends a holiday shout-out to his family and friends in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 06:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775451
    VIRIN: 201204-A-FS762-003
    Filename: DOD_108090309
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BAGRAM AIR FIELD, AF 
    Hometown: WILLIAMSPORT, PA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Capt. Jarrett Holiday Shout-out Williamsport, PA, by SFC Corey Vandiver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania
    Bagram
    Holiday Season
    Williamsport
    10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade

