    AFN Europe Report 01 December 2020

    GERMANY

    12.01.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Senior Airman Autumn Vogt

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this episode of the AFN Europe Report: The Acting Secretary of Defense visits troops in Middle East, Africa on Thanksgiving and U.S. Marines join with the Norwegian military for exercise Reindeer II.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 06:13
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DE

