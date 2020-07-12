Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forest Light 21 Begins!

    JAPAN

    12.07.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and troops from the 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 7, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 04:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775438
    VIRIN: 201207-M-UH432-941
    Filename: DOD_108090192
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    interoperability
    Opening Ceremony
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    partnership
    training
    8th Marine Regiment
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    III MEF
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    V38
    Fight Now
    ForestLight21

