Forest Light 21 Begins!

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment and troops from the 30th Infantry Regiment, 12th Brigade, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force, participate in an opening ceremony for exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 7, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)
|12.07.2020
|12.07.2020 04:24
|Package
|775438
|201207-M-UH432-941
|DOD_108090192
|00:00:36
|JP
|3
|3
|0
