    IMCOM-Europe Command Holiday Message 2020

    SEMBACH, GERMANY

    11.30.2020

    Video by Chris Knoblauch 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    IMCOM-Europe command holiday message 2020 featuring IMCOM-E Director Mr. Tommy Mize and IMCOm-E Command Sergeant Major Samara Pitre.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 04:42
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775437
    VIRIN: 201130-D-TX415-342
    Filename: DOD_108090191
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SEMBACH, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM-Europe Command Holiday Message 2020, by Chris Knoblauch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IMCOM
    U.S Army
    AFN Europe
    IMCOM-Europe

