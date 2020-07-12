Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marines prepare for Exercise Forest Light with mortar drills b-roll

    JAPAN

    12.07.2020

    Video by Cpl. Levi Guerra 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment perform a 81 mm gun drill in preparation of exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 5, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 02:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775431
    VIRIN: 201207-M-AJ435-333
    Filename: DOD_108090081
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines prepare for Exercise Forest Light with mortar drills b-roll, by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    partnership
    training
    8th Marine Regiment
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    III MEF
    81mm
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    V38
    Fight Now
    ForestLight21

