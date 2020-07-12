U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment perform a 81 mm gun drill in preparation of exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 5, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Levi J. Guerra)
This work, Marines prepare for Exercise Forest Light with mortar drills b-roll, by Cpl Levi Guerra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
