Logistical Task Force Prepares Camp Kengun for Yama Sakura 79

U.S. Army and Japan Ground Self-Defense Force members from all over Japan and the United Sates have come together under the Logistical Task Force to oversee the administration and life support of participants in Yama Sakura 79. Yama Sakura is the largest bilateral and joint command post exercise led by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force which enables both forces to train against a realistic scenario that tests the capabilities and interoperability required to fulfill obligations under the mutual security treaty and maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
|12.06.2020
|12.07.2020 00:09
|Package
|775425
|201206-F-YU621-566
|DOD_108089899
|00:01:00
|JP
|1
|1
|0
