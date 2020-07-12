U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, kicks off the 2020 Far East Intramural Matches on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2020. The competition aims to improve marksmanship, proficiency, and combat readiness in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
This work, 2020 Far East Intramural Matches kick off, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
