    2020 Far East Intramural Matches kick off

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2020

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. William J. Bowers, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, kicks off the 2020 Far East Intramural Matches on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 7, 2020. The competition aims to improve marksmanship, proficiency, and combat readiness in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2020
    Date Posted: 12.07.2020 02:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775422
    VIRIN: 201207-M-VV856-1002
    Filename: DOD_108089747
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 Far East Intramural Matches kick off, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

