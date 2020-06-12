Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marines with 3/8 get ready for Forest Light with Squad Attack Drills (B-Roll)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    12.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Albert Carls 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conduct squad attacks in preparation for exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 6, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 23:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775415
    VIRIN: 201206-M-UH432-001
    Filename: DOD_108089633
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines with 3/8 get ready for Forest Light with Squad Attack Drills (B-Roll), by SSgt Albert Carls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    interoperability
    JGSDF
    3d Battalion
    partnership
    training
    8th Marine Regiment
    U.S.-Japan alliance
    III MEF
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marine Division
    Squad Attacks
    V38
    Fight Now
    ForestLight21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT