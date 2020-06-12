Marines with 3/8 get ready for Forest Light with Squad Attack Drills (B-Roll)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment conduct squad attacks in preparation for exercise Forest Light Eastern Army in mainland Japan, on Dec. 6, 2020. Forest Light Eastern Army is an annual training exercise that is designed to enhance the interoperability and ability of the U.S.-Japan alliance to deter aggression and seize key maritime terrain in support of naval actions in the defense of Japan. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific with 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Albert J. Carls)