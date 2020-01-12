Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-Bravo concludes aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONDURAS

    12.01.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Drzazgowski 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    In partnership with Honduran forces, members from the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and other units assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, traveled to forward operating location Aguacate Airfield, east of Catacamas, Honduras, utilizing CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks to deliver humanitarian aid food and supply items to isolated communities, Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020. JTF-B conducted aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota while delivering 160,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to the hardest hit communities in Eastern Honduras. JTF-B remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 13:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775407
    VIRIN: 201201-F-OF524-9002
    Filename: DOD_108089479
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo concludes aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota, by TSgt Christopher Drzazgowski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Task Force Bravo
    1st Combat Camera Squadron
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Iota

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT