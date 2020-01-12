JTF-Bravo concludes aerial deliveries in response to Hurricane Iota

In partnership with Honduran forces, members from the 1-228th Aviation Regiment and other units assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, traveled to forward operating location Aguacate Airfield, east of Catacamas, Honduras, utilizing CH-47 Chinooks and UH-60 Black Hawks to deliver humanitarian aid food and supply items to isolated communities, Nov. 23 to Dec. 2, 2020. JTF-B conducted aerial operations in response to Hurricane Iota while delivering 160,000 pounds of humanitarian aid to the hardest hit communities in Eastern Honduras. JTF-B remains ready to respond to crises with life-saving and other unique capabilities to meet the immediate needs of countries in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski)
