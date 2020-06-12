Safety In 60 Seconds - ASAP App

This Safety In 60 Seconds episode highlights the Air Force Safety's ASAP App. The Airman Safety Action Program app allows any Airman to report a potential hazard at any time.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 13:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|775405
|VIRIN:
|201206-F-PK188-008
|Filename:
|DOD_108089476
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT