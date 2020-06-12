Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety In 60 Seconds - ASAP App

    UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Darrell Sydnor 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    This Safety In 60 Seconds episode highlights the Air Force Safety's ASAP App. The Airman Safety Action Program app allows any Airman to report a potential hazard at any time.

