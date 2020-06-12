Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    56th Theater Information Operations Group Change of Command & Col. Gerald Dezsofi Retirement

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Forces Headquarters, Washington National Guard

    56th Theater Information Operations Group Change of Command & Col. Gerald Dezsofi Retirement

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 12:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775369
    Filename: DOD_108089354
    Length: 00:47:55
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 56th Theater Information Operations Group Change of Command & Col. Gerald Dezsofi Retirement, by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    56th Change of Command
    Col. Dezsofi Retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT