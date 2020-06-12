Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen of Pa. ANG help feed North Philly communities

    PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond  

    111th Attack Wing

    Members of the Rising 6, a professional organization within the 111th Attack Wing at Horsham Air Guard Stations, Pennsylvania, are conducting a food drive to help communities in North Philadelphia. The 111th ATKW is one of three Air National Guard wings in the commonwealth and assists in both local support and national defense efforts.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 11:30
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US 

    Pennsylvania

    Air National Guard

    Volunteerism Agencies

    Philadelphia
    food drive
    civil unrest
    Rising 6
    111th Attack Wing
    111ATKW
    Bill Griffin
    Markeith Morman
    North Philly

