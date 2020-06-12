Members of the Rising 6, a professional organization within the 111th Attack Wing at Horsham Air Guard Stations, Pennsylvania, are conducting a food drive to help communities in North Philadelphia. The 111th ATKW is one of three Air National Guard wings in the commonwealth and assists in both local support and national defense efforts.
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 11:30
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|775368
|VIRIN:
|201206-Z-SO401-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108089353
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen of Pa. ANG help feed North Philly communities, by TSgt Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
