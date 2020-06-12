Airmen of Pa. ANG help feed North Philly communities

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Rising 6, a professional organization within the 111th Attack Wing at Horsham Air Guard Stations, Pennsylvania, are conducting a food drive to help communities in North Philadelphia. The 111th ATKW is one of three Air National Guard wings in the commonwealth and assists in both local support and national defense efforts.