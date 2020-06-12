148th Fighter Wing Commander Col Chris Blomquist message to the wing, 2020 Year in Review video, The Adjutant General, Minnesota National Guard, MG Shawn Manke message to the wing, Command Chief Lisa Erikson announces wing Airmen of the Year
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2020 10:31
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|775366
|VIRIN:
|201206-F-ZH124-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_108089340
|Length:
|00:27:46
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 148th Fighter Wing 2020 Year in Review, by SMSgt Ralph Kapustka and MSgt Jason Rolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT