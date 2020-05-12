Coast Guard, partners medevac injured hiker near Cape Arago State Park, OR

An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend medevacs a man who fell while hiking along the cliffs of Cape Arago on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The aircrew diverted from a training mission after receiving an agency assistance request from local emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 23:57
|Category:
|Video ID:
|775335
|VIRIN:
|201205-G-YE015-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108088891
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
