    Coast Guard, partners medevac injured hiker near Cape Arago State Park, OR

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Michael Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Sector North Bend medevacs a man who fell while hiking along the cliffs of Cape Arago on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. The aircrew diverted from a training mission after receiving an agency assistance request from local emergency responders. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 23:57
    Category:
    Video ID: 775335
    VIRIN: 201205-G-YE015-1001
    Filename: DOD_108088891
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: SEATTLE, WA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partners medevac injured hiker near Cape Arago State Park, OR, by PO3 Michael Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Oregon
    Assist
    Hiker
    North Bend
    MH-65

