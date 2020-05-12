66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, hosts a change of command ceremony for the outgoing 66th Troop Command Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis and incoming 66th Troop Command Commander Col. (P) Michael N. Cleveland December 5, 2020, at the Raymond Road Readiness Center.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 22:51
|Category:
|Video ID:
|775334
|VIRIN:
|201205-A-WV749-722
|Filename:
|DOD_108088887
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 66th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
