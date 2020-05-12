Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    66th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Pfc. Jarvis Mace 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    66th Troop Command, Mississippi Army National Guard, hosts a change of command ceremony for the outgoing 66th Troop Command Commander Brig. Gen. Stanley E. Budraitis and incoming 66th Troop Command Commander Col. (P) Michael N. Cleveland December 5, 2020, at the Raymond Road Readiness Center.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 22:51
    Category:
    Video ID: 775334
    VIRIN: 201205-A-WV749-722
    Filename: DOD_108088887
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    This work, 66th Troop Command Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Jarvis Mace, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    change of command
    Mississippi Army National Guard
    102d MPAD
    passing of colors
    66th Troop Command
    Raymond Road Readiness Center
    Jarvis Mace

