    Coast Guard coordinates rescue of 2 from sailboat disabled in rough weather

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Two people aboard a sailboat caught in rough weather 345 miles from North Carolina is rescued in a coordinated effort by the Fifth Coast Guard District and the bulk carrier KSL Santiago. U.S. Coast Guard video.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 18:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775328
    VIRIN: 201205-G-ZZ999-003
    Filename: DOD_108088809
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    search and rescue
    USCG
    disabled
    Bermuda
    Atlantic Ocean
    AMVER

