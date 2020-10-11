Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    52 FW: Holiday Shout outs 2020 - Joshua Larkin

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    11.10.2020

    Courtesy Video

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Seasons greetings from Joshua Larkin and family, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 12.06.2020 00:22
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775324
    VIRIN: 201109-F-OY097-0021
    Filename: DOD_108088762
    Length: 00:00:25
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52 FW: Holiday Shout outs 2020 - Joshua Larkin, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    greetings
    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT