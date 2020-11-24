Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Sgt. Caitlin Bryant Ecourages Soldiers to Quit Smoking

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    11.24.2020

    Video by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Task Force Illini medical specialist Sgt. Caitlin Bryant quit smoking while deployed in an effort to improve her quality of life and is encouraging other Soldiers to quit too.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 16:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775321
    VIRIN: 201124-Z-PT335-0001
    Filename: DOD_108088757
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: LVIV, UA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. Caitlin Bryant Ecourages Soldiers to Quit Smoking, by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Partnerships
    Ukraine
    JMTG-U
    BuildRelationship
    SupportUkraine
    GoldenCross

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT