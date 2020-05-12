Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th Rescue Wing Commander's December Message

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey H. Waldman, commander, 129th Rescue Wing addresses unit members with a video message, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 05, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 13:30
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 775295
    VIRIN: 201205-Z-FO594-001
    Filename: DOD_108088626
    Length: 00:03:55
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Guardsmen
    Air National Guard
    ANG
    California National Guard
    holidays
    resiliency
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    citizen airman
    Moffett Air National Guard Base
    COVID19
    wing commander's message

