U.S. Air Force Colonel Jeffrey H. Waldman, commander, 129th Rescue Wing addresses unit members with a video message, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 05, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 13:30
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|775295
|VIRIN:
|201205-Z-FO594-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108088626
|Length:
|00:03:55
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 129th Rescue Wing Commander's December Message, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
