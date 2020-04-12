Pfc. Bryan Griffin, a paratrooper with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, deployed to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq gives a holiday greeting to his family. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2020 01:26
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|775206
|VIRIN:
|201204-A-HN930-0082
|PIN:
|2
|Filename:
|DOD_108088301
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
|Hometown:
|DALLAM, TX, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, PFC Bryan Griffin - Holiday Greeting 2020, by SSG Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
