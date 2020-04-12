Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PFC Bryan Griffin - Holiday Greeting 2020

    AL ASAD AIR BASE, IRAQ

    12.04.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Pfc. Bryan Griffin, a paratrooper with the 2nd Battalion, 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, deployed to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq gives a holiday greeting to his family. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Armando Vasquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.05.2020 01:26
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775206
    VIRIN: 201204-A-HN930-0082
    PIN: 2
    Filename: DOD_108088301
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: AL ASAD AIR BASE, IQ
    Hometown: DALLAM, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PFC Bryan Griffin - Holiday Greeting 2020, by SSG Armando Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    holiday
    Holiday Season
    Army
    2-508th
    fury from the sky
    shoutout 2020

