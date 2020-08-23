Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    123rd SFS conducts training in Alpena

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Horton 

    123rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 123rd STS conduct comprehensive training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 23:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775205
    VIRIN: 200823-Z-DI861-0133
    Filename: DOD_108088288
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 123rd SFS conducts training in Alpena, by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    123rd Security Forces Squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT