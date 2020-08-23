Airmen from the 123rd Security Forces Squadron conduct comprehensive training at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Mich.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 23:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775204
|VIRIN:
|200823-Z-DI861-0481
|Filename:
|DOD_108088287
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, B-roll stringer, by SSgt Joshua Horton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
