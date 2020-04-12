Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    129th RQW Wing Commander's Message

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Deepak Prasad 

    129th Rescue Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey H. Waldman, commander, 129th Rescue Wing, addresses wing members during his December 2020 message, Moffett Air National Guard Base, Calif., Dec. 4, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard video by TSgt. Deepak Prasad)

