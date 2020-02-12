Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo delivers humanitarian aid in Honduras

    HONDURAS

    12.02.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elijaih Tiggs 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S Soldiers and Hondurans participate in unloading humanitarian aid food items from a U.S. Army HH-60 Black Hawk assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo at Santa Rosa De Aguan Colon, Honduras, Dec. 2, 2020.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 17:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775189
    VIRIN: 201202-F-LG031-457
    Filename: DOD_108088147
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HN

    This work, JTF-Bravo delivers humanitarian aid in Honduras, by SSgt Elijaih Tiggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    HH-60 Black Hawk
    1-228th Aviation Regiment
    Hurricane Iota

