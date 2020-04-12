Arizona National Guard service members build and fill boxes with food to be distributed at a local food bank in Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2020. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 17:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775183
|VIRIN:
|201204-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108088139
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG prepares and fills food boxes, by SSgt Dillon Davis, identified by DVIDS
