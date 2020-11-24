Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    1ABCT Spirit Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    11.24.2020

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team's 2020 spirit video supporting the Army vs. Navy game.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.24.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 16:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775161
    VIRIN: 201124-A-ZL723-487
    Filename: DOD_108087894
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1ABCT Spirit Video, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #ARMYNAVY2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT