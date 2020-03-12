Hanscom ushers in holiday season

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Hanscom AFB community officially ushered in the holiday season during a parade and tree lighting ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 3. Watch as members of the community lined the streets to wave to Santa and his helpers before senior leaders lit the base tree.