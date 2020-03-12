Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hanscom ushers in holiday season

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Roderick Berry 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    The Hanscom AFB community officially ushered in the holiday season during a parade and tree lighting ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Dec. 3. Watch as members of the community lined the streets to wave to Santa and his helpers before senior leaders lit the base tree.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 775160
    VIRIN: 201203-F-PR861-605
    Filename: DOD_108087893
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hanscom ushers in holiday season, by Roderick Berry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    holiday
    tree lighting
    community
    parade
    virtual
    Hanscom AFB
    COVID

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT