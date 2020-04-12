The 88th Mission Support Group cuts the ribbon on Building 13, Area A, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 4, 2020. The building will be used to maintain installation vehicles, such as lawn mowers, snow plays, tractors, buses, trucks, etc. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2020 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|775148
|VIRIN:
|201204-F-ZJ423-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108087746
|Length:
|00:04:04
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Building 13, Area A Ribbon Cutting BROLL, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
