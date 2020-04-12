Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Building 13, Area A Ribbon Cutting BROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.04.2020

    Video by Ryan Law 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The 88th Mission Support Group cuts the ribbon on Building 13, Area A, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Dec. 4, 2020. The building will be used to maintain installation vehicles, such as lawn mowers, snow plays, tractors, buses, trucks, etc. (U.S. Air Force video by Ryan Law)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775148
    VIRIN: 201204-F-ZJ423-1002
    Filename: DOD_108087746
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building 13, Area A Ribbon Cutting BROLL, by Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force
    Ribbon Cutting
    Building 13

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT