Santa arrives at 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting event

This video shows the Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department on Dec. 3, 2020, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the special drive-thru, limited contact event on the installation. (U.S Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)