Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Santa arrives at 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                            

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This video shows the Santa Claus arriving on a fire truck with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Emergency Services Fire Department on Dec. 3, 2020, at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Dozens of people participated in the special drive-thru, limited contact event on the installation. (U.S Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 11:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 775066
    VIRIN: 201203-A-OK556-383
    Filename: DOD_108087283
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa arrives at 2020 Fort McCoy Holiday Tree Lighting event, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort McCoy

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Tree Lighting
    Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT