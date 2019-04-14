Slovak Special Forces compete in Warrior Competition (master with subs)

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



--SYNOPSIS--



Welcome to the Warrior Competition, a tournament where counter-terrorism experts from around the world gather to test their skills. Held in Amman, Jordan, the most recent competition hosted 37 teams, including a team from Slovakia’s 5th Special Forces Regiment. Follow the Slovak Special Forces team as they run, rappel and shoot their way through the competition, showing what it takes to stand among NATO’s elite soldiers. Along the way, two Slovak operators reflect on the competition and how their skills help the Alliance counter terrorism.



--TRANSCRIPT--



VOICEOVER (English) Outside of Amman, Jordan, counter-terrorism experts from around the world gather to test their skills in a series of intense trials. The Warrior Competition brings together teams from dozens of countries, including Special Forces operators from NATO Allies. VOICEOVER (English) Among the NATO teams were the Slovak 5th Special Forces Regiment, a veteran of NATO counter-terrorism operations in Afghanistan. TEXT ON SCREEN Master Sergeant “Marek” Slovak Special Forces SOUNDBITE (English) Master Sergeant “Marek”, Slovak Special Forces “For us, it is the first time here in Jordan, so everything is new for us. It is a quite tough competition. It tests most of the skills that Special Forces operators need to have.” TEXT ON SCREEN Captain “Jozef” Slovak Special Forces SOUNDBITE (English) Captain “Jozef”, Slovak Special Forces “All skills we train here, can be used in the counter-terrorism operation.” VOICEOVER (English) During the competition, the teams had to complete a timed hike, shoot with precision while moving, and engage targets up to 300m away after scaling a vertical wall. SOUNDBITE (English) Captain “Jozef,” Slovak Special Forces “We want to compare our skills to other teams from all over the world. And compare our tactics, techniques and things like that.” VOICEOVER (English) In Jordan, their task was simple: excel under pressure and pain. Being a Special Operator means pushing your mind and body to their absolute limits and never quitting, no matter how hard it gets. SOUNDBITE (English) Captain “Jozef,” Slovak Special Forces “In our Special Forces, we have a motto: crescit in adversis virtus”. In hardship, courage grows.” END