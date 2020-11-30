Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    190ARW CC 2020 Holiday Message

    UNITED STATES

    11.30.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Emily Smith 

    190th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Dan Skoda, 190th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sherry Willard, 190th command chief, give their holiday message for the December drill.

    Date Taken: 11.30.2020
    Date Posted: 12.04.2020 11:51
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 775017
    VIRIN: 201130-F-EG403-945
    Filename: DOD_108087086
    Length: 00:11:05
    Location: US
    Hometown: TOPEKA, KS, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Holiday
    Holiday Season
    commander's call

