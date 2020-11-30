Col. Dan Skoda, 190th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Sherry Willard, 190th command chief, give their holiday message for the December drill.
|11.30.2020
|12.04.2020 11:51
|Greetings
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|TOPEKA, KS, US
This work, 190ARW CC 2020 Holiday Message, by TSgt Emily Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
