    AZNG transports truckload of food destined for Navajo Nation

    BLACK MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2020

    Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members travel to Black Mesa, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation, to deliver food to a food bank Dec 3, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 5,700 missions, totaling more than 290,000 man hours, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2020
    Date Posted: 12.03.2020 22:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 774946
    VIRIN: 201203-A-UN281-626
    PIN: 13
    Filename: DOD_108086719
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: BLACK MESA, AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG transports truckload of food destined for Navajo Nation, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Arizona National Guard Navajo Nation food bank COVID-19 COVID19c AZCV19

