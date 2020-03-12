Arizona National Guard service members travel to Black Mesa, Ariz., on the Navajo Nation, to deliver food to a food bank Dec 3, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has completed more than 5,700 missions, totaling more than 290,000 man hours, in response to the COVID-19 emergency. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Spc. Thurman Snyder)
|Date Taken:
|12.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2020 22:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|774946
|VIRIN:
|201203-A-UN281-626
|PIN:
|13
|Filename:
|DOD_108086719
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|BLACK MESA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AZNG transports truckload of food destined for Navajo Nation, by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
